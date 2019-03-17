Sunday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Cein Meade & Eoin Beatty

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Ministers Travel Abroad For St. Patrick's Day Business Promoting.

: 03/17/2019 - 13:42
Author: Simon Doyle
st_patricks_day_shamrock_bunch.jpg

Three Ministers are focusing this St. Patrick's Day on opening up new markets for Irish companies across three continents.

They're travelling to a number of different countries to drum up business because of Brexit.

Cliona O'Dwyer reports:
 

cliona.wav, by Simon Doyle

 

Stock Image.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!