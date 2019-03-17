Listen: Former U.S Soldiers Arrested At Shannon Airport For 'Security Breach'.

Two former U.S soldiers have been arrested after an alleged security breach at Shannon Airport this morning.

The men were arrested under the Air Navigation and Transport Act suspected of breaching the airport perimeter in an attempt to reach a civilian plane carrying around 300 US soldiers.

The pair are members of US Veterans for Peace - the group has been in Ireland in recent days giving public talks on the issue of Ireland's neutrality.

Edward Horgan, from the Irish arm of Veterans for Peace, says the plane's presence breaches our neutrality:

Stock Image.