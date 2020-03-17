HSE Launches Massive Recruitment Drive: Be On Call For Ireland.

The Health Service Executive has launched a massive recruitment drive to mobilise as many people as possible to care for those affected by Covid 19.

In a just-published statement on its website, the HSE is looking for

"All healthcare professionals from all disciplines who are not already working in the public health service to register to be on call for Ireland."

It is now creating extra hospital and care beds and will need extra hands to provide the care that’s needed.

The HSE adds "Maybe you aren’t a healthcare professional, maybe you’re studying to be one, or maybe you have other skills to offer or just want to volunteer to do your bit if needed.

Hopefully we won’t need to call, and if we do, we may not need every one of you. But knowing you are there if we do will make all the difference."

The Be On Call For Ireland website is here:

The registration portal is here