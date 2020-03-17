Listen: Finance Minister Says People Need TO Support One Another Through Covid 19.

The Minister for Finance says people need to support their family, friends and neighbours who have to self-isolate during the coronavirus outbreak.

It's after the HSE confirmed that it expects to see increases in those testing positive, with possibly up to 355 new daily cases by Sunday.

There are now 223 confirmed cases in the Republic.

Pascal Donohoe says people who self-isolate also need help to safeguard their emotional well-being.

16/03/2020. Covid-19 Pandemic (Coronavirus), Ireland. Fine Gael Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform, Paschal Donohoe on his way into Government Buildings for a cabinet meeting. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie