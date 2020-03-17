Nite Trax

An Post Is Extending Opening Hours & Delaying Stamp Price Increase.

: 03/17/2020 - 18:16
Author: Ciara Plunkett
An Post is extending hours and holding off on an increase in the price of stamps.

Opening times will be extended and customers are no longer being asked to sign for mail deliveries.

Instead the post office worker will sign to confirm the delivery in the presence of the customer.

