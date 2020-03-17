Listen: Govt. Has Approved Emergency Bill For Covid 19 Pandemic.

The government has approved an emergency bill for the coronavirus pandemic. The text of the bill is here

It would remove the waiting period for unemployment benefits for people diagnosed with covid-19 or required to self-isolate.

It also includes powers to detain a person if a "medical officer" believes they are a source of infection and must be contained to stop the spread.

The Dáil will meet on Thursday for a vote on the measures.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties says any restrictions of rights must be proportionate -- and the law has to have a time limit.

Executive director Liam Herrick says in the past, these kind of measures have lingered on the statute books.

