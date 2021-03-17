Phased Delivery Of The Emily Square Redevelopment To Help Ease Traffic Concerns

The Strategic Projects and Public Realm Team (SPPR) recently met with the Roads Department to discuss their concerns regarding the delivery of Emily Square. prior to the completion of the Athy Southern Distributer Road.

This was in relation to the impact this would have both in terms of reducing the R417 to one way at Emily Square and also

the impact of construction traffic from the Athy Southern Distributer Road and Emily Square, on an already congested town centre.

It was agreed that the SPPR Team and the Consultants for Emily Square would look at the design and how they might phase the delivery of the square maintaining 2-way

traffic on the R417 until the Athy Southern Distributer Road is delivered.

If a phasing plan is agreed,a tender for construction could be published in Q3 2021.

Image: KCC