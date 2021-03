The Strategic Projects and Public Realm Team (SPPR) will look at the possibilities of developing a walking trail or perhaps a looped walk with the community.

FG Councillor Ivan Keatley had asked if Waterways Ireland could be involved however SPPR have said that It is unlikely that Waterways Ireland would have any involvement, but they

will investigate this further.

The proposed Greise River walking trail could start at Tanyard Ballytore to Crookstown church on the old mass path.

Image: Pixabay