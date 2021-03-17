Listen: Large Garda Presence Today To Clamp Down On Large Gatherings And Non-Essential Travel

More than 2,500 gardai will be on duty across the country today to clamp down on large gatherings and non-essential travel.

There'll be high visibility patrols and checkpoints, with people being urged to stay at home and avoid house parties.

Meanwhile there'll be air, dog and mounted units deployed in Dublin, with multiple anti-lockdown protests expected.

Professor Sam McConkey, from the Royal College of Surgeons, says gatherings today could delay the lifting of restrictions:

Image: Kildare Garda Division