Listen: Large Garda Presence Today To Clamp Down On Large Gatherings And Non-Essential Travel

: 17/03/2021 - 10:11
Author: Ciarán Halpin
garda_checkpoint_generic_via_kildare_garda_division.jpg

 

More than 2,500 gardai will be on duty across the country today to clamp down on large gatherings and non-essential travel.

There'll be high visibility patrols and checkpoints, with people being urged to stay at home and avoid house parties.

Meanwhile there'll be air, dog and mounted units deployed in Dublin, with multiple anti-lockdown protests expected.

Professor Sam McConkey, from the Royal College of Surgeons, says gatherings today could delay the lifting of restrictions:

 

garda.wav, by Ciarán Halpin

Image: Kildare Garda Division

