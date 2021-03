10,351 people in Co. Kildare have been diagnosed with Covid-19, since testing began, following 14 new cases last night

Nationally, 349 new cases, and no additional deaths, were reported on Tuesday night.

4,552 people have died of the virus in Ireland.

A total of 227,663 cases have been notified, since testing began in Feburary 2020.

Image: Pixabay