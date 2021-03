Kildare now has the 3rd highest 14 day Covid 19 incidence rate in Ireland, following several days of comparatively high numbers of new cases.

The national figure for the two weeks to Monday is 148.1 cases per 100,000 people.

7,052 people across Ireland were diagnosed with the virus in that period.

The incidence rate in Kildare stands at 227, and 505 new cases.

Only Longford and Offaly, respectively, have higher incidents rates, at 345 and 347.6