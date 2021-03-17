9 people were being treated for confirmed Covid-19 in Naas General Hospital last night, down from 14 on Monday evening.
That's according to the latest HSE up-date, as at 8pm last night.
4 patients had also been admitted to the Kildare facility with suspected cases of the virus, a slight rise from 2 in the previous reporting period.
There were 14 vacant general care beds, up from 5
There were no vacant ICU beds.
10,351 people in Kildare have been diagnosed with Covid 19 since testing began in February 2020.
Image: Rolling News