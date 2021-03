Almost 700 global landmarks will turn green today to mark St Patrick's Day.

A record 66 countries are involved in this year's Global Greening event, which is now in its 12th year.

The world's largest fountain - The Palm Fountain in Dubai - Cairo Tower in Egypt - and Bled Castle in Slovenia are among the newcomers to this year's list.

Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, Niall Gibbons, says today's a great opportunity to promote Ireland among a global audience:

Image: Wikipedia