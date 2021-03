The European Commission will publish plans for a so-called 'vaccine passport' for international travel later today.

It will see people who've had a Covid-19 jab present a 'digital green certificate' when travelling across the EU.

It will also include test results for those who haven't been vaccinated, or information on whether someone has recovered from Covid.

Pat Dawson, the chief executive of the Irish Travel Agents Association, says the plan is urgently needed to save jobs:

