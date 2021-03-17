K Drive

Ireland Could See Its Share Of The EU's Brexit Compensation Fund Reduced

: 17/03/2021 - 12:17
Author: Ciarán Halpin
money_saving_piggy_bank_via_shutterstock.jpg

 

Ireland could see its share of the EU's Brexit compensation fund reduced, under new French proposals on how payouts are calculated.

The way in which the EU would split the fund has not been signed off by member states yet.

However talks are underway to try and find a compromise and avoid a delay in countries receiving money.

With Ireland set to be one of the hardist hit by Brexit, it was to receive just under 1 billion euro from the fund this year.

However proposals from France would see Ireland's share reduced by 200 million euro, with more money going to bigger countries like France Spain and Italy.

