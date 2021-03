The PSNI is investigating graffiti targeting the Tanaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister in Belfast.

The home addresses of Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney have been sprayed on two walls in the east of the city.

The Irish Independent reports the PSNI have notified their counterparts in An Garda Siochana about the incident.

It's the latest of a number of such incidents in the North amid increasing tensions over Brexit.