The number of foreign adoptions in Ireland has decreased by 85 per cent over the past ten years.

According to freedom of information figures, there were only 28 in 2020 - compared to 188 in 2011.

Half of the children adopted from abroad last year were from Vietnam, followed by four in both China and the USA.

Christine Hennessy, from Barnardos' post-adoption service, explains why Vietnam is so popular: