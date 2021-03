The European Medicines Agency is continuing to assess the safety of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine today - before making a final decision tomorrow.

So far, they say there's no evidence it causes blood clots, and the benefits of it outweigh the risks.

Ireland and over a dozen other countries are likely to resume using the jab if it's given the all-clear tomorrow.

Dr Anne Moore, a vaccine expert in UCC, says she doesn't think the shot has caused some people to get blood clots:

Image: Pexels