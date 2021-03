The final day of the St. Patrick's Festival gets underway today.

With no parades taking place again this year, events have moved online.

While Level 5 restrictions remain in place, people both at home and abroad can enjoy virtual tours, marching bands and pageantry.

Organisers of the festival announced this morning a new light display set to take place this evening.

Karen Walshe, Artistic Director with St. Patrick's Festival explains what people can expect from the event: