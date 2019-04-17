KCC: Expressions Of Interest For South Kildare Public Realm Plans Being Assessed.

Expressions of interest submissions are being assessed for public realm plans for several south Kildare towns.

These are is a long-range strategy for the built environment that takes into account the varied needs of all of its users.

Fianna Fáil Cllr. Martin Miley sought an up-date on the projects, in "village of Kilmead and the rural node of Booleigh".

Kildare County Council says the EOI may also pertain to Health Checks

KCC says "Once the consultant has been appointed, project time lines in respect of each proposed location will be agreed."!