66% Of Penalty Points Issued In Kildare In March Were For Speeding.

: 04/17/2019 - 16:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Two thirds of all penalty points issued on Kildare's roads last month were for speeding.

The Road Safety Authority says  19,459 individual endorsements were issued for exceeding the speed limit.

In all, 30,739  points were issued in Kildare in March.

 

