Athy Gardai are hunting two men who broke in to a hotel in the town.

The incident happened at the Clonard Court Hotel on Monday morning between 3am and 3.30pm.

Two men entered the building by a side door, made their way to an office, and stole a sum of coin.

Gardai say it is an "unusual" incident.

Garda Ger Byrne is appealing for witnesses