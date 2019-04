Kildare County Council has no plans to address traffic problems associated with the M7 upgrades.

Cllr Anne Breen has asked the council to make changes that would improve traffic in the area, following the announcement that upgrades along the motorway are delayed until July.

Speed is limited to 60km/h along the work zone and there are temporary diversions often in place to facilitate the €110 million project.

File image: RollingNews