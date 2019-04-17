Listen: Mealtimes At Naas General Hospital Are Now "Protected".

A new food strategy has been launched at Naas General Hospital

The HSE's new Food, Nutrition and Hydration Policy means patients will now be screened on arrival at hospital, and given a tailored meal plan.

It's anticipated that improving nutrition will shorten the length of hospital stays.

In additional, mealtimes at the Kildare hospital are now "protected", which means all non-urgent activities will stop so that hospital staff are available to assist patients

Barbara Gillman, Clinical Specialist Renal Dietician, led the project and says the plan will save the HSE money in the long term:

Gillian O'Loughlin, Dietitian Manager, Naas General Hospital stated: “Providing patients with good nutrition and hydration care is a fundamental requirement for good care. It underpins the care and treatment of all patients, no matter what their specific clinical problem. Delivering high standards on nutrition and hydration is a priority for our hospital.”

Alice Kinsella, General Manager at Naas General Hospital stated: “Introducing Mealtime Matters for Naas General Hospital comes in line with the national HSE Food, Nutrition and Hydration Policy. With this new quality initiative we aim to promote and maintain an environment where patients can enjoy their meals and have appropriate assistance to safely consume their food and drinks.”

Image:

Members of the Nutrition and Hydration Steering Committee in Naas General Hospital launching the ‘Mealtimes Matter’ campaign. From left to right: Emily Burke, Stacey Collins, Brian Kearney, Alice Kinsella, Gillian O’Loughlin, Theresa Fitzsimons and Sheila Rothwell cutting the ribbon