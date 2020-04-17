Kildare Covid-19 Community Response Helpline Is Taking Calls From People In Kildare Seeking Non-Medical Help.

The Kildare Community Response helpline is taking calls today from anyone in the county who needs non-medical or non-emergency help.

The is open 7 days a week, 8am to 8pm, and can be contacted on 045 980202. and on 1800 300 174

It has been established by the new COVID-19 Kildare Community Response Forum, which includes over a dozen agencies and organisations.

The helpline is focused primarily on ensuring that vulnerable members of the community or those living alone can access deliveries of groceries, medicine and fuels.