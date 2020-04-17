Kildare Today

32 Drivers In Kildare Were Banned From The Roads Last Month.

32 drivers in KIldare were banned from the roads last month.

The Road Safety Authority has just published its penalty point data for that month.

All 32 accrued 12 penalty points on their licences, and are off the roads for up to 6 months.

Another 45  drivers have 11 endorsements on their licences.

