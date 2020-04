A member of the Veterinary Council of Ireland says there is, at present, no evidence that animals transmit Covid 19 to humans,

Dr. Bill Cashman says that detection of the Covid 19 pathogen within an animal does not necessarily equate to active and/or contagious infection.

Dr. Cashman, a forrmer Council President and current senior lecturer on the veterinary nursing programme in St John’s College, Cork, joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

Stock image: Pexels