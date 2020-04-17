Friday Night Rhythm

Listen: HSE Has Booked CityWest Hotel Until December 31st For Covid 19 Patients.

Ciara Plunkett
The HSE's confirmed it's block-booked Citywest Hotel and Conference Centre until December 31st, to treat people with Covid-19.

The new self-isolation and step-down facility, which can accommodate 1,400 people, is currently treating around 70 patients.

It was set up to ease pressures on hospitals in the Dublin region, with growing numbers of people testing positive for the virus.

Anne O'Connor, HSE Chief Operations Officer, hopes Citywest won't be needed by the end of the year:

File image: HSE facilities at the CityWest convention centre.

