Listen: Some FG & FF Members Will Find Coalition Very Hard To Swallow.

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern says it will be difficult for some in Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to accept a coalition between the two.

Both parties agreed this week to try to enter government together and are now working to get a third party on board.

The Social Democrats and the Green Party have looked for more information from the two larger parties about their proposals.

Former Fianna Fáil leader and Taoiseach Bertie Ahern says for some in the party, this will be a testing time:

File image: RollingNews

