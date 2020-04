Keelings Fruit says they acknowledge people's concerns after the company brought in a number of fruit pickers into the country.

In a statement, it says the response to a local job advert got 27 responses - which falls short of what they need.

The company says all workers were screened by doctors in Bulgaria, and when they arrived in Dublin they were taken straight to accommodation.

7/04/2020 Photograph: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie