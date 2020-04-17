Friday Night Rhythm

Listen: Mourners Told They Cannot Kiss Goodbye Loved Ones Who've Died Of Covid 19.

: 04/17/2020 - 17:09
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Mourners are being told they cannot kiss their loved ones goodbye if they've died as a result of the coronavirus.

The government has published a guide for anyone who suffers a loss during the pandemic.

Kacey O'Riordan reports

Stock image: Shutterstock.

