Keys Of 18 New Social Homes Handed Over To Kildare County Council Today.

: 04/17/2020 - 17:18
Author: Ciara Plunkett
kcc_rathanga.png

The keys of 18 new social homes in Beechgrove, Rathangan, have been handed over to Kildare County Council by the contractor today.

Kildare County Council says the new homes have been delivered under Rebuilding Ireland programme.

The housing scheme comprises a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroomed A-Rated properties, that have been allocated to families and individualson the Council's social housing list, with one unit allocated using the Choice Based Letting Scheme.

Kildare County Council's CEO, Peter Carey, the "provision of homes for individuals and families continues to be a high priority and would remain at the forefront of the anticipated recovery phase."

Councillor Suzanne Doyle, Cathaoirleach of Kildare County Council has congratulated and thanked the existing residents for their forbearance and co-operation in delivery of this project.

 

Image courtesy KCC.

