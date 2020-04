All staff and residents at nursing homes where there's been a Covid-19 outbreak are to be tested "as a priority".

The HSE says it's enhancing its testing in residential care settings, after confirming there have been 335 outbreaks of the virus.

196 of these have been at nursing homes across the country.

Dr Colm Henry, HSE chief clinical officer, says the spread of the virus in nursing homes is a major challenge, because the symptoms can be different:

