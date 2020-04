The Deputy First Minister insists Northern Ireland has not yet experienced the worst of its coronavirus outbreak.

It's after another 18 people died from the virus in the six counties, bringing the death toll to 176.

The North's total number of cases is now 2,338, after another 137 were confirmed today.

And Michelle O'Neill says there may be a further spike in the coming days.

File image: Michelle O'Neill/RollingNews