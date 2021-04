11,390 people in Co. Kildare have been diagnosed with Covid-19, since testing began, following 14 new cases confirmed yesterday evening.

Nationally, 11 additional deaths were notified and 420 new cases.

4,831 Covid-19 related deaths have taken place in Ireland, since the beginning of the pandemic.

242,819 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Ireland, since testing began in February of last year.

Image: Pixabay