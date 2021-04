Co. Kildare continues to have the 2nd highest 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate in Ireland, after Offaly.

The national rate, to April 15th, is 119 cases per 100,000 people, and 5,666 new diagnoses.

The rate in Co. Kildare is 196.9, and 438 new cases in that period.

Co. Offaly's incidence rate is 211.6 cases per 100,000 people, and 165 new diagnoses.