Plans For DART Project Resurrected.

Plans for an underground Dart project in Dublin are set to be resurrected by the National Transport Authority.

The Irish Times reports that the €4.5 billion euro project, linking Heuston Station to the Dart line via underground tunnel, is again being pursued.

The line was originally due to run from the Northern Line just north of Connolly Station, to Inchicore on the Kildare Line.

However, the paper reports a 'lower cost' option is now being considered, which would see a shortened tunnel starting at the Docklands and ending just west of Heuston Station.

Image: Rolling News