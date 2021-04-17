Saturday Favourites

Plans For DART Project Resurrected.

: 17/04/2021 - 14:17
Author: Ciara Noble
dart_train_at_station_31_10_2017_rollingnews.jpg

Plans for an underground Dart project in Dublin are set to be resurrected by the National Transport Authority.

The Irish Times reports that the €4.5 billion euro project, linking Heuston Station to the Dart line via underground tunnel, is again being pursued.

The line was originally due to run from the Northern Line just north of Connolly Station, to Inchicore on the Kildare Line.

However, the paper reports a 'lower cost' option is now being considered, which would see a shortened tunnel starting at the Docklands and ending just west of Heuston Station.

 

Image: Rolling News

