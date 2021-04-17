Saturday Favourites

4 Additional Deaths & 420 Cases Of Covid-19 Confirmed This Evening.

: 17/04/2021 - 17:32
Author: Ciara Noble
This evening, 4 additional deaths related to Covid-19 were notified, along with 420 new cases of the virus.

4,835 Covid-19 related deaths have taken place in Ireland, since the pandemic was declared.

Of today's confirmed cases, 211 are men & 209 are women.

74% of those diagnosed are under the age of 45, the median age is 32 years.

Since testing began in February 2020, 243,238 people in Ireland were diagnosed with the virus.

As of Thursday, 15th April 1,155,599 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered nationally.

814,470 people had received their first dose, with 341,129 people receiving their second.

 

Image: Polina Tankilevitch via Pexels

