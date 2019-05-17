Review Ordered In To The Circumstances Of An Abortion At The National Maternity Hospital.

A review's been ordered into the circumstances of an abortion at the National Maternity Hospital in March.

It's believed the termination was carried out because of a fatal foetal abnormality - but later tests showed none was present.

It's reported the woman involved underwent a test which can identify an abnormality that can lead to Edward's Syndrome.

That's where the baby is often born small and with heart defects.

The first result showed signs of the fatal foetal abnormality and the couple decided to have an abortion two months ago.

However, a second sample which took more time to come back, showed everything was normal and there were no signs of the condition.

It's standard practice here for a decision on terminations to be made based on the first result.

The couple have now made a complaint - and an independent review's been ordered.

It'll be carried out by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in the UK.

File image: Holles Street Hospital: RollingNews