Listen: Physical Monitoring For People With Severe Mental Illness Falls Below International Best Practice.

: 05/17/2019 - 11:31
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Physical health monitoring for people with severe mental illness falls below international best practice standards.

A new Mental Health Commission report shows just 9 per cent had their waist circumference measured and only a quarter had a BMI rate recorded.

People with a severe mental illness may die between 15 and 20 years earlier than the rest of the population.

Mental Health Commission Chief Executive is Caragh resident, John Farrelly.

He says they're being denied essential physical healthcare:

