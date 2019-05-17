Listen: It Might Cost Councils More To Pursue Litter Fines Through The Courts Than The Value Of The Fine.

Friday Night Rhythm

It Might Cost Councils More To Pursue Litter Fines Through The Courts Than The Value Of The Fine.

: 05/17/2019 - 16:21
Author: Ciara Plunkett
There are concerns it might cost local authorities more to collect litter fines through the courts than the cost of the actual fine itself.

New research from environmental group VOICE has found that under half of litter fines were collected between 2012 and 2017.

43 per cent of the levies were paid to the local councils, leading to concerns that people aren't being deterred from littering.

In the Kildare, the proportion in 2017 was 48% of 408 fines levied.

However VOICE Co-ordinator Mindy O'Brien says it might cost councils to prosecute those who don't pay:

