Listen: Minister Says Changes To Building Height Guidelines Will Help Alleviate

05/17/2019 - 16:32
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Housing Minister says a change to planning guidelines on the height of buildings will help with the housing crisis.

Eoghan Murphy's acknowledged that thousands of new apartments are needed to tackle the issue.

Latest CSO figures show an increase in the number of home completions in the first quarter of the year.

392 homes were completed in Kildare in that time frame, of which 4 were apartments, 43 were one-off homes and 345 were in housing developments

Minister Eoghan Murphy says the measure is aimed to improve housing availability across the country:

