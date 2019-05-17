Friday Night Rhythm

Lyra McKee Honoured With Special Award For Journalism.

: 05/17/2019 - 16:38
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Lyra McKee has been honoured with a special award for outstanding commitment and contribution to journalism.  

The Journalists' Charity presented the posthumous award to her mother and sister at a ceremony in London today.  

Lyra was killed while observing rioting in the Creggan area of Derry last month.

 

 

 

