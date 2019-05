The Justice Minister has called for progress in talks to restore power sharing in Stormont.

Charlie Flanagan was speaking at a memorial ceremony to mark the 45th anniversary of the Dublin and Monaghan bombings.

33 people were killed and 300 injured in the bombs on the 17th May 1974.

No one has ever been brought to justice.

Minister Flanagan says, the sooner the government in the North is restored, the sooner the Historical Investigations Unit can be set up:

