Friday Night Rhythm

7pm - 10pm
with
r

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Harris: External Review In To Abortion At National Maternity Hospital Warranted.

: 05/17/2019 - 17:49
Author: Ciara Plunkett
simon_harris_06_04_2019_rollingnews.jpg

The Health Minister Simon Harris says an appropriate external review is warranted into the controversy over a pregnancy termination at the National Maternity Hospital.

The couple at the centre of the case are described as being "utterly devastated" and want an external review, after an abortion took place in March following test results showing a fatal foetal abnormality. 

In follow-up results received after the termination, it emerged the foetus had no genetic disorder. 

Holles Street says it is continuing discussions with the UK Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists regarding investigating the case and cannot comment further. 

The couple's solicitor, Caoimhe Haughey, says they are still grieving: 

 

File image: Simon Harris/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!