Harris: External Review In To Abortion At National Maternity Hospital Warranted.

The Health Minister Simon Harris says an appropriate external review is warranted into the controversy over a pregnancy termination at the National Maternity Hospital.

The couple at the centre of the case are described as being "utterly devastated" and want an external review, after an abortion took place in March following test results showing a fatal foetal abnormality.

In follow-up results received after the termination, it emerged the foetus had no genetic disorder.

Holles Street says it is continuing discussions with the UK Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists regarding investigating the case and cannot comment further.

The couple's solicitor, Caoimhe Haughey, says they are still grieving:

File image: Simon Harris/RollingNews