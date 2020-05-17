Sunday Favourites

10am - 12pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

The Kildare Community Covid 19 Helpdesk Is Taking Calls Today.

: 05/17/2020 - 09:32
Author: Ciara Plunkett
helpdesk.jpg

Anyone who needs help on non-medical or non emergency matters can call the Kildare Community Response helpline today on 1800 300 174

The is open 7 days a week, 8am to 8pm, and can also  be contacted on  045 980202.

It has been established by the COVID-19 Kildare Community Response Forum, which includes over a dozen agencies and organisations.

The helpline is focused primarily on ensuring that vulnerable members of the community or those living alone can access deliveries of groceries, medicine and fuels.  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!