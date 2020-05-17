Listen: Calls For An Environmental Inquiry After A Scrap Yard Fire In North Dublin.

A local councillor has called for an environmental investigation after a scrap yard fire on the northside of Dublin created a cloud of toxic smoke visible all over the capital.

Gardaí say the blaze which spread to sixty vehicles a yard just north of the M50 junction at Ballymun isn't being treated as a criminal matter.

Social Democrats Councillor Mary Callaghan says there needs to be a probe by environmental authorities into the blaze.

District Fire Officer John McNally from Finglas Fire Station was at the scene -- and says there were fears flights out of Dublin airport could be affected.

File imge: yesterday''s fire, north of the Ballymun junction off the M50/RollingNews