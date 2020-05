The Building and Allied Trades' Union says building sites must be safe for workers when they return tomorrow.

It says it's important some staff with personal concerns about their family should be given extra consideration.

The Construction Industry Federation says workers who don't follow back-to-work rules shouldn't be allowed on sites.

BATU General Secretary, Brendan O'Sullivan says that's fine but employers need to abide by the safety rules too:

Image: Shutterstock.