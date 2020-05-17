Sunday Favourites

Listen: HSE To Gather Information About Children & Covid 19 And The Easing Of Restrictions On Them.

The HSE say more will be learned over the coming weeks about children and Covid-19 after.

The Chief Medical Officer said earlier this week the National Public Health Emergency Team will look at how the restrictions have affected children and how the pressure could be eased on young people.

Latest figures from the Department of Health show the death toll stands at 1,533 while 92 cases were reported yesterday bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 24,048.

Dr Kevin Kelleher from the HSE says we have to be careful not to let the "genie out of the bottle"

