China's Ambassador To Israel Found Dead At His Home In Tel Aviv.

: 05/17/2020 - 10:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
tel_aviv_skyline_pixabay.jpg

The Chinese ambassador to Israel has been found dead in his home in Tel Aviv.

Du Wei, who was 58, took on the title in February following the coronavirus outbreak.

Israel's foreign ministry hasn't yet revealed any details.

Police are investigating.

 

Stock image: Tel Aviv/Pixabay

